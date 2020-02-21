Earnest Partners LLC Sells 45,047 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,047 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cirrus Logic worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

