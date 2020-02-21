Earnest Partners LLC Sells 5,248 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.45 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $287.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIX boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

