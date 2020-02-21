ebakus (EBK) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One ebakus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ebakus has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. ebakus has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $61,335.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ebakus

ebakus' total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 tokens.

The official website for ebakus is www.ebakus.com.

Buying and Selling ebakus

