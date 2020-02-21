Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,788 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $29,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total value of $1,754,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

