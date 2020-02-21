eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $166.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 486.02 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in eHealth by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.