Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $16.42 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $275,096.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00754356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027805 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,374,566 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.