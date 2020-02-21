ELA Coin Price Up 4.9% This Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.37 million and $797,688.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

