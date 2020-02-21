Electra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,026.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $5,026.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,523,019,430 coins and its circulating supply is 28,655,862,877 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

