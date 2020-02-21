Elite Reaches Market Cap of $272,652.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar. Elite has a market capitalization of $272,652.00 and $17.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004515 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000563 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elite

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,378,091,240 coins and its circulating supply is 26,575,738,125 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

