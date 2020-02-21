Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.