Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of EMCF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 853. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

