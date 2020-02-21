Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Down 42.7% This Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $159,639.00 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 42.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.