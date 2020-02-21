Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,751.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Upbit. Emercoin has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $6,751.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,209,533 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, xBTCe, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Crex24, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

