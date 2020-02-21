Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Emergent Biosolutions updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

EBS traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,846 shares of company stock worth $5,708,489. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

