Eminer (EM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Eminer token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Biki and OKEx. Eminer has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eminer has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,739,556 tokens. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans.

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Biki and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.