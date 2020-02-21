Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of EIG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 283,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Employers has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

