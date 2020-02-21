Encore Wire Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Encore Wire in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $52.10 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,347 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 724,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,573,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.