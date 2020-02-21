Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.38

News articles about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

E traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

