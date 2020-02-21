Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KOP. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE KOP opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $593.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. Koppers has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 130.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Koppers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Koppers by 36.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Koppers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

