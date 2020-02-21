Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.73 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBAVY. Zacks Investment Research cut BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC cut BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

