Essentra (FLRAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

FLRAF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.14. Essentra has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.