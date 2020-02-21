Etherparty Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $299,989.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.02963742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00228284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

