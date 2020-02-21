ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,679 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Penn National Gaming worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 239,962 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

