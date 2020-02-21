ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

NYSE AZN opened at $48.94 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

