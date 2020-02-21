ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

