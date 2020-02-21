ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AES by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AES by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 87,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AES’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

