ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of EFX opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

