ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 696,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,559 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.88 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

