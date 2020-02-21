ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after buying an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 979,165 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 594,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 483,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

SYF opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

