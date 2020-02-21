ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $170.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.50. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.