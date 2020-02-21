ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Cfra lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.