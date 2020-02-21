ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.22 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

