ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

