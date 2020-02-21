ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after acquiring an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,735,000 after buying an additional 745,308 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,211,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after buying an additional 267,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

