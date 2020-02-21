ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $136.77 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

