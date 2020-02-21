ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA opened at $336.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.66 and a 200-day moving average of $348.99. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a PE ratio of -280.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.