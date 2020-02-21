ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $12,957,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $308.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $315.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

