ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.60%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

