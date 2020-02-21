ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Williams Companies stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 169.62, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

