ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.