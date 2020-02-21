ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,755,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,288,000 after buying an additional 65,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coherent by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after buying an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.85 and a beta of 1.88. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

