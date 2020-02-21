ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,737 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.16 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

