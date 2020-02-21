ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $43.23 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

