ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,616 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,356,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $39,340,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

