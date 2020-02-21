ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 213.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

