ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 138.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $248,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $392.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $224.84 and a 1 year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

