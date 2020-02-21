ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,258 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,451 shares of company stock worth $3,543,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

