ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $75,557,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 73,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

