ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 13,242 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $215.08 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $178.27 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

