ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.